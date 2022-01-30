From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, have donated relief materials to survivors of bandits’ attacks in Bassa, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas in Plateau North.

Gyang facilitated donation of the materials when bandits suspected to be herdsmen unleashed terror on residents of the respective local government areas, leaving scores dead and several persons displaced.

Assistant Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, NEMA North Central Zone, Judith Bai, who represented the Director-General, North Central, Alhassan Nuhu, distributed the materials to the survivors yesterday in collaboration with the senator.

She explained that the materials were presented based on the need assessment carried out in the affected communities.

Judith said the materials included, “500 bags of rice, 500 bags of beans, 500 bags of garri, 150 bags of vegetables oil, 150 carton of tin tomatoes, and 150 kegs of palm oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, 100 bags of iodized salt, 200 cartons of Milo, 200 bags of powdered milk, and 200 bags of granulated sugar,” among others.

Senator Istifanus Gyang, who also presented 73 motorcycles to 73 electoral wards in Plateau North, said the donation was to facilitate security surveillance in the devastated senatorial district.

He urged security agencies to come up with new initiatives and tactics to halt the killing of innocent persons by gunmen in the area.