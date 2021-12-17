The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of banditry in Isa Sabon Birni and other local government areas in Sokoto State.

Director, Reliefs and Rehabilitation of NEMA, Mr Alhassan Nuhu, said the items were immediate and interim support to cushion the hardship faced by the victims.

He expressed concern over the incidents and urged communities and other stakeholders to be vigilant at all times.

Items distributed were foodstuffs, beddings and clothes, 2,000 bags each of rice, beans and millet, 500 kegs of palm oil, 100 cartons of bathing soap and 100 cartons of detergents.

Others were 2,500 pieces of blankets, 2,500 pieces of mats and blankets, plastic buckets.

Nuhu said the gesture was part of series of assistance to victims and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response.

Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, who represented Gov. Aminu Tambuwal to receive the items expressed appreciation and noted that state government ensured routine support for banditry victims.

He commended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar and President Buhari for the support and assured that state government would design proper modalities for onward distribution.

Member representing Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency, Alhaji Sa’idu Bargaja, said his constituents were living in fear as a result of banditry which had occurred many times.

Bargaja called for judicious distribution of the items and appealed to government for more support in recognition of number of affected victims. (NAN)

