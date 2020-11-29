By Chuks Onuoha, Aba

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of flood, windstorm and fire in Obingwa, Osisioma and Ukwa West LGAs of Abia state.

NEMA Head for Imo and Abia operations, Evans Ugoh announced this yesterday to newsmen in Abia.

He listed the relief items to include bags of rice, beans , garri, salt, Cement, nails, vegetable oil and roofing sheets.

He said that tha materials were handed over to representatives of the affected Communities , which include Ovom Amairnabua, Amaise, Obiaha-Ogwe, Umunwarie, and Umuoru Umuode.

He said further that the Director General of the Agency, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) commiserated with the victims over the hardships caused by the disaster.

According to him the materials were approved through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development.

He also said that the items were meant to cushion the effects of disaster on the victims, stating that some of the materials would be distributed to the victims directly by NEMA Abia state Emergency Management Agency, Security Agencies and Non-Governmental organizations.

He appealed for peace during the distribution, quoting the Law maker representing Ukwa West in the state House of Assembly Godwin Adiele, to have lauded NEMA and Federal Government for the gesture.

Speaking also, Eze Ebereocha Nwagbara, the Traditional ruler of Amaise Umuizide Autonomous Community in Obingwa commended the Government and NEMA for the assistance on behalf of the beneficiary communities.