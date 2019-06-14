The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed livelihood materials to no fewer than 700 victims of flood and windstorm disasters in three local government areas of Yobe.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, represented by Alhaji Sa’idu Ahmed, Zonal Coordinator Northeast, made this known on Friday in Damaturu, one of the benefiting local government areas.

“I am here to present the livelihood materials approved by NEMA to the victims of flood and windstorm disasters that occurred last year.

“These materials are given to empower the victims who had lost one or the other property as a result of the said disasters, to alleviate their sufferings and revive their economic status,” he said.

Maihaja also sympathised with the victims and prayed Almighty God to prevent further occurrence of such disasters.

He named other benefiting local government areas as Gulanii and Tarmuwa which received items that included water pumps, grinding machines and sewing machines, distributed among 740 households.

The Village Head of Madori, Lawan Zanna, expressed gratitude on behalf of his subjects who benefited and advised them to use the items judiciously.

Some of the beneficiaries, Halima Muhammad and Fatima Ibrahim also said the support was timely and significant to them and promised to make good use of the items.

(NAN)