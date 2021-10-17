From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday commenced distribution of relief materials to 510 victims of windstorm disaster in Owerri West council areas of Imo.

Acting Head of Imo and Abia operations office of NEMA Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji while distributing the materials explained that the gesture was in fulfilment of NEMA’s promise to the victims during assessment of the incident.

He said the affected communities that benefited from the relief distribution were Obinze, Oforola and Olaukwu community.

Nnaji added that items distributed to the victims included 53 bags of 10kg rice, 53 bags of 10kg beans, 53 bags of 10kg gari, as well as three bags of salt.

Other items he said are 106 pieces of mattresses, 159 bags of cement, 25 bags of nail, as well as 101 bondles of roofing sheets.

“We are here today to distribute relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of windstorm in the affected areas as directed by the Federal Government.

“While I commensurate with the victims, I thank the Director General of NEMA Mr Ahmed Mustapha Habib for his timely intervention.

It would be recalled that windstorm disaster rocked havoc in Owerri West council area recently and rendered many households homeless.

