George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N 80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia state to cushion the effect of the disaster.

The head of Imo\ Abia Operations of the agency, Mr. Evans Ugoh, disclosed this on Wednesday in Owerri, Imo state capital.

Ugoh who listed some of the relief items donated to include 525 bags of Rice, 525 bags of Beans, 525 bags of Garri, and 180 bags of iodized salt.

According to him other items donated to the victims by the Agency included; 1,000 pieces of foam, 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets, and 1,000 pieces of nylon mats among others.

He said the beneficiaries of the relief were victims of flood and landslide disasters which occurred in Umuokom autonomous community in Ikwuano council area, Umunkpeyi-Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA, and Amaeke-Ibeku in Umuahia North respectively.

According to Ugoh, the relief distribution was officially flagged off on August 28 and concluded on September 4.

He said “I want to confirm to you that the Owerri Operations office on behalf of the DG NEMA Mohammed Mohammed has concluded distribution of relief items to victims of landslide and flood in Abia state.

‘We donated relief materials worth over N 80 million and we are doing this in fulfillment of our mandate and with the kind approval of the NEMA DG, so we believe that with this, the effect of the disaster would be cushioned’, he said.

He further stated that the distribution was carried out in conjunction with Abia state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) NGO’s and security agencies.

He also confirms the presence of SSG Abia state Mr Chris Ezem and the representative of Sen. Theodore Orji, Mr Ifeanyi Omere during the distribution.