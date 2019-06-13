The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated some relief materials to victims of the Kajuru attacks in Kaduna State, Mr Isaiah Chinoko, t he North-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA said.

Chinoko, while handing over the materials to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for onward distribution to the victims, said “the gesture is not compensation for the loss of lives and property but a token to cushion the effects of the crisis’’.

He apologised for the lateness of the donation, saying however that it was a“pre-assessment” relief assistance.

The Coordinator assured that the agency will immediately embark on full assessment of the damages to ensure that affected persons get relief to go back to their homes.

Chinoko condoled with the Kaduna State Government and its people over the loss of lives and property, arising from the crisis.

Some of the items distributed to the victims include bags of rice, maize, cartons of tomato paste, bags of sugar, mats, Toiletries, mosquito nets, and clothes.

Yau Abdulahi, SEMA Director, Disaster and Relief Management, who received the items on behalf of the victims, applauded NEMA for the donation.

He said that there are cases of internally displaced persons also at Maraban Jos and Kauru Local Government Area who will also benefit from the relief items when distributed.

Ruth Marcus, Director, Education and Social Development, Kajuru LGA, said that LGA had received assistance in the past from SEMA, NEMA and other donors which were distributed to some of the victims and expressed the hope that they had all settled in their homes.

She said that with tolerance and peace, there would have been no need for the relief materials.

“Kajuru has not seen any infrastructural development in years instead money is spent on hospital bills and security.”

She called on affected persons who have received some relief items to go back to their homes and farms as the raining season has began.

(NAN)