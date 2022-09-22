The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday presented relief materials to Kano State for distribution to flood victims in four local governments areas (LGAs).

The Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, who made the disclosure while presenting the relief materials in Kano, said that the Kantin Kwari Market would also benefit from the donation.

The benefitting LGAs are Kiru, Albasu, Ajingi and Dawakin Kudu.

According to Ahmed-Habib, the items distributed included 4,200 (10-kg bags) of rice, 4,200 bags of beans, 4,200 bags of maize, 700 kegs of 20 litres of vegetable oil, 350 cartons of seasoning cube and 100 cartons of tomato paste.

Other items were 2,100 bags of cement, 1,600 bundles of roofing sheets, 300 bags of 25kg (3 inch roofing nails), 600 packets of zinc nails, 800 pieces of ceiling boards, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets, 1,000 pieces of guinea brocade and 1,000 pieces of wax prints.

“One thousand pieces of men’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women wear, 1,000 pieces of children wear, 1,500 pieces of blankets and 2,800 nylon mat.

“We are here to present the relief materials and commiserate with the government and people of Kano State on behalf of the Federal Government over the unfortunate disaster incidents in the state,” Ahmed-Habib said.

He explained that the intervention was a testimony of the Federal Government`s concern for the welfare and wellbeing of the people.He commended the state government for taking disaster risk management to the grassroots through Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC).

He reiterated the continuous support of the agency in the area of capacity building, relief intervention and sharing of disaster response assets, especially with NEMA Territorial Office in Kano.

Responding, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje praised NEMA for providing the state with the relief materials, adding that they would go a long way to ameliorate the victims sufferings.

He noted that the state government would not relent in its effort to improve the welfare of the people.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Kantin Kwari Market, Alhaji Abba Muhammad Bello, commended NEMA and SEMA for the donation. (NAN)