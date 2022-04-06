From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed has announced the creation of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the Agency.

He explained that the ACTU was line with the Federal Government’s policy in the fight against corruption and standards by the Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC).

Speaking at the inauguration of the unit by a team from ICPC yesterday in Abuja, Ahmed said it had become imperative to have the functional anti-corruption unit in NEMA that is recognized by the ICPC.

“There was an inaugurated ACTU in the Agency in 2014 for the first time, the tenure which ended in 2017. Since then, the existence of ACTU in the Agency was not recognized by the Independent Corrupt practices and other related offences Commission as it was not established as statutorily required.

“Upon assumption of office and having been informed of the mandate of ACTU in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), it became paramount for me to ensure that this inauguration takes place as quickly as possible,” he said.

He added: “The collective fight against corruption cannot be overemphasized,” adding that “this is no wonder the ICPC through its mandate thought it wise to establish ACTUs in the MDAs.

“Though it is common knowledge that the fight against corruption in MDAs through ACTU and generally, is financially related, that is only an aspect of it.

“It involves ensuring that the systems of the public MDAs work efficiently and effectively as appropriate, as well as ensuring ethical standards and compliance within the workplace.

“Enlightenment of the workforce on corruption related matters, monitoring of budget for effective outcome are also encompassed in this fight.”

While congratulating members of the newly inaugurated anti-corruption unit, he enjoined them to take their “responsibilities with all seriousness being a key machinery to ensure the proper functioning of NEMA.”

In his remark, the Chairman of ICPC who was represented by Ms Lasisi Mutiat appealed to all MDAs to support anti-corruption fight in the public service.