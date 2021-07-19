From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with other disaster managers on Sunday flagged off “Operation Safe EID-EL KABIR” in Imo to ensure hitch-free celebration in the state.

Head of Imo/Abia operations office of NEMA, Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji assured that the Flag-Off will ensure a visibility surveillance by relevant agencies in disaster management.

He said the 2021 EID-EL KABIR celebration would record 100 Per cent success and urged disaster managers to brace up to the occasion.

“We are flagging off a special operation with relevant disaster management stakeholders termed ” Operation Safe Eid-el Kabir Celebration ”

“This operation is usually earmarked by the agency during festive periods in Nigeria to ensure public safety to people and all road users during festive seasons.

“I thank the NEMA DG, Ahmed Mustapha for the great initiative to ensure safe movement of people and vehicles during festive celebrations.

The Assistant Commandant of FRSC, Mr Charles Ani said FRSC has deployed it’s personnel to strategic areas of the state to ensure success of the event.

Ani warned motorists against violation of traffic rules, adding that the command would clampdown of offenders.

