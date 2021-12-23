From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Benin operation office in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has flagged off its 2021 sensitisation campaign for road users across Benin-Lagos and other critical roads in Edo state.

Flagging off the annual exercise at the Benin-Lagos

Toll gate, NEMA Edo Head of Operations Mr. Dahiru Yusuf, said the exercise tittled “safety above all” was aimed at educating, sensitising and creating awareness for motorists and the general public against harmful practices on the road.

“The sensitisation and awareness creation was intended to rally support from other critical stakeholders to support the FRSC in curbing road mishap, loss of lives and property during and after the Yuletide season”.

He said the agency during the Christmas and new year period aways carry out the end of the season campaign to let road users know why they should obey traffic rules and regulations and drive safely to stay alive.

He appealed motorists to drive at minimal speed, avoid wrongful overtaken and respect other road users as it is those that are alive that celebrate the season.

On his part, the Edo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Henry Benamaisia, applauded NEMA for deploying its assets to support the corp during this period of high vehicular movement.

Represented by FRSC Unit Head of Operations of the Benin-Lagos Toll Gate, Mrs. R.A.Inneh, said the corp would continue to collaborate with the agency for the sake of the passengers and humanity.

He however sought the agency assistance for equipment in the area of stretchers, body bags and fire extinguishers among other.