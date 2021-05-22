From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the death its Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash in Kadun on Friday.

NEMA Director General AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (retd), in a statement by the agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, said: ‘The untimely death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, in an air crash in Kaduna, on Friday, is a big blow to our country. It came at a period our military forces are on the brink of ending the security challenges confronting our dear nation.

He also condoled with families of the other brave service men and air crew that perished in the crash and prayed for the Almighty God grant them the courage to bear the loss.

‘To the grieving families of the service men and aircrew that died in the crash, we share your grief and pray that the Almighty God consoles and strengthens you all,’ the Director General said.