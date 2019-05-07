Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has denied being selective in interventions in Benue State.

NEMA Deputy Director, Dr. Martins Ejike, who led the team to Benue, insisted that the agency is not partisan in carrying out its project in the state.

Speaking to newsmen at the premises of the Benue State Emergency management Agency (SEMA) on Monday, Ejike said the agency is being guided by humanitarian principles in carrying out its duty in the state. “We are being guided by humanitarian principles in carrying out our duty. We have not been mandated to give money but to distribute agricultural inputs such as Napsack sprayer, seedlings among others in a basket.”

He said the agency is working with the state government in enumerating the beneficiaries and explained that, so far, all the councils in Benue South senatorial district have been covered while the team has now moved to the Benue North East.