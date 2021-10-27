Disaster was averted on Wednesday morning, after men of the Nigeria Police, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) jointly rescued a middle aged man from the verge of suicide.

It was learnt that the man who was identified as Daniel Chibuike Bassi, an aluminum technician had climbed a 200 feet mast, allegedly on the verge of killing himself by jumping from mast.

Witnesses said security and emergency agency operatives were able to convince him to to come down from the 200 feet mast unhurt.

Bassi, who is an aluminum technician works in Aluminum Village and lives at Dopemu, in Lagos. He was immediately taken to Gowon Estate Police Station, Lagos for questioning.

NEMA Spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye said that in an interactive session with officials of the agency, LASEMA and Police, Mr Bassi seems to be incoherent and could not make complete statement.

Farinloye said: “He told us that he arrived at the scene at about 0800hours and started climbing the mast at 0830hour. He revealed that he never knew the area before but something pushed him to go to the scene.

“He was said to have called people around the scene and informed the people that he wanted to do fellowship and started with songs and praising.”

