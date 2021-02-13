From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), has announced the promotion of 212 members of staff, following their successful performance in the recent promotion examinations conducted by both the Senior and Junior Staff Establishment Committees of the Agency.

According to Mohammed, 144 of those promoted were forwarded by the Senior Staff Establishment Committee after a rigorous examination and interview process, with the result endorsed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Farouq.

In a statement, yesterday, by the Agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, he said the newly promoted personnel cut across the civil service Grades Level 4 to 17.

He added that, “they include one substantive Director on Grade level 17; 14 Deputy Directors on Grade Level 16 and 16 Assistant Directors on Grade Level 15.

“Others are 10 staff members that moved to Grade Level 14; 3 of them to Assistant Chief on Grade Level 13 and 13 officers to Grade Level 12.

“Also, 24 members of staff were promoted to Grade level 10; 53 of them to Grade Level 9 and 10 staff moved to Grade Level 8, while 25 were elevated from junior cadre to Grade Level 7.

“The others were 43 staffers that were promoted to their next ranks between Grades Levels 4 and 6.

“The Promotion exercises were conducted in line with the extant provisions of Public Service Rules with participation of the relevant authorities that include representatives of the supervisory Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.”

Muhammed, in his congratulatory message, urged them to justify their elevation with a greater commitment to their duties and actualising the mandates of the Agency.

He further advised them to consider their upgrade as a motivation to brace up and offer their best in the service to humanity and the nation.

He called on the freshly promoted workers to join hands with the management and contribute towards further repositioning the Agency to effectively fulfil its mission and visions.