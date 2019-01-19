NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday presented relief materials to over 2,303 households affected by flood disaster last year in Adamawa.

Presenting the items in Yola,Mr. Abani Imam, NEMA Coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, said the items were meant to cushion the effect of the losses incurred by the victims.

” Today ,the Agency is presenting food and other items to about 2,303 households; the items are just to assist and bring relief to the affected victims,” he said.

Imam advised the communities to stop buildings houses on water ways and and close to river banks to avert such disaster in future.

Dr. Suleiman Aminu, Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), thanked NEMA for the gesture.

Aminu however, observed that the intervention was coming late, saying that the flood disaster was recorded in August 2018.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Mustafa Ahmed ,the District Head of Yola, advised the beneficiaries to use the items to feed their families and not to sell same.

NAN reports that the items distributed include bags of Semovita, beans ,maize and sugar, among others.