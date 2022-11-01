By Christopher Oji

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of Stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.

The number of the retunee is 117 comprising of 22 adult females,one female child, and two female infants.While 89 adult males, one male child and two infant male were assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration making a total of 117 altogether.

According NEMA Spokesman, Southwest zone, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, “the returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, at about 4. 20 pm aboard a Chartered flight Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

