By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, received the returnees on arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Cargo Wing, Ikeja, Lagos at about 3.15 pm.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, gave the breakdown of the returnees aboard the Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG as 52 female adults, and one female infant.

According to him, while 76 adult males, four male children and two male infants brought in the same flight made up a total of 137 altogether.