By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 259 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, on Tuesday, received the distressed Returnees on arrival at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The DG, who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said, “The Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG, arrived at the airport late on Tuesday.

“Upon profiling of the Returnees, the number of female adults was 62 including a medical case, female children was 12 and five infant females.

“The number of adult males was 64 with seven male children, and 9 infant males, making a total of 159 altogether.”

Almost every month, NEMA had been receiving stranded Nigerians from Libya and the numbers kept swelling.