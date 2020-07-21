The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released the official portrait of its Director-General, Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu A. Muhammed (rtd), who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 30th April 2020.

The DG formally assumed duties on May 5 and has since begun to put in place modalities and processes essential to properly position the agency to effectively and efficiently deliver on its statutory mandates vis-a-vis disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

He holds a BSc in Political Science/MSc in Strategic Studies and is decorated with the medals of General Service Star, Pass Staff College and Fellow Defence College among others.