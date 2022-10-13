The North-East Zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has assisted 150 households displaced by flood in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Dr Mohammad Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said the beneficiaries were part of the more than 2,800 households so far registered as ravaged by recent floods.

Goje said the victims received food items, building materials and mattresses.

He said that the Yobe government had equally supported the flood victims across the state.

“From May 2022 to date, the state has supported many flood victims with food and non-food items in various locations, with emphasis on vulnerability.

“Our efforts ranged from health responses, evacuation, warning alerts, cash stimulus, provision of food items and building materials.

“These responses will continue in all affected areas; we are already reaching out to philanthropists and donor agencies. The floods are a challenge to our human feeling,” he said.

NAN reports that more than 31,000 households across 258 communities in 17 local government areas of the state were hit by various natural disasters this year.

The disasters included windstorm and floods from heavy downpour and release of water from dams.(NAN)