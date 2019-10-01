Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to people in the flood-prone areas in Anambra East and West Local Government Areas to move into holding camps given that some houses were being submerged in flood.

The appeal was made yesterday when NEMA and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) visited the areas to carry out an assessment survey.

NEMA South-East Zonal Assistant Coordinator, Mrs. Eyiuche Aniagor, said the exercise was to aid officials devise feedback mechanism on the impact of the flood on the affected communities.

“We urge people in the flood-prone areas to move into holding camps, especially those whose buildings submerged under floodwaters as it is not hygienic for them because the earlier they move or evacuate from the environment, the better for us all,’’ she said.

SEMA Director, Mr. Chukwudi Onyejiekwe, said the agency had received distress calls from various communities affected by flooding within the state.

“This is particularly from Anambra East and West LGAs and we have come to assess the situation in order to have first hand information concerning the flood incident.

“We have been to Enugu Otu Aguleri, Okpunando, Aguleri, Mmiata, Umueze, and other communities in Anambra west LGA and now we are in Eziagulu Otu to access the situation of things. The situation of things here in Eziagulu Otu is pathetic as majority of the buildings have been submerged by the impending flood,’’ he said.

The SEMA boss noted that 28 emergency shelters had been created to hold displaced persons.

Odenigbo urged those affected to move into the emergency shelters assuring they would be taken care of.