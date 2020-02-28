Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised flood prone communities in Imo and Abia states to immediately set up flood intervention committees to enable communities brace up to the challenges of flooding in 2020.

Head of Imo and Abia operations office of NEMA, Mr. Evans Ugoh, gave the advice, yesterday, in an interview with journalists as part of measures to minimise the impact of flooding in the two states. Imo and Abia states have been at the centre of flood incidences.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) recently predicted early rain in 2020. The NEMA official said the advice became necessary based on past flood antecedents in the two states and the NIMET prediction.

While assuring that NEMA and other disaster management agencies were prepared for emergency situations, Ugoh urged citizen of the two states to see themselves as stakeholders in disaster management.