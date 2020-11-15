Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa have commended the Mingi of Nembe, His Eminence King Dr Edmund Maduabe Daukoru over the royal pardon he granted some people of the community over the November 13 2019 attack.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had pointed accusing fingers at each over the attack which occurred few days to the election leaving one Ayemi Obiene and others dead while several were injured.

The leaders of the community in a statement signed by heads of various sectors of the community including deputy chief, Chief Sunday Obadiah, Ezekeil Ekigha, Ebiriegbeghabo Kwomo , Madam Ada Ikoro, Albert Tons Benibo, Rueben Allen and Beifie Nyoun, maintained that the attack was masterminded by agents of the PDP adding that “November 13 2019 is Deliverance Day of the Woods”

The community which decried what it called the unwarranted aggression on the community which it claimed cost one Ayemi Obiene is life and several others injured, expressed disappointment that those behind the attack were prominent sons of the community.

The leaders while paying tribute to Obiene , they eulogised his patriotism and bravery noting that the community would not forget him.

“We wish to commend His Eminence King Dr Edmund Maduabe Daukoru for his magnanimous leadership in granting royal pardon to those behind the attack. This is warning that they should never contemplate taking up arms against their community in their lifetime no matter the privileged position of their sponsors”