From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw youths worldwide have described as “exceptional” and “a step in the right direction” the decision of Governor Douye Diri to approach the state House of Assembly for a N30 billion loan to kick start the Nembe-Brass road project.

The youths under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) declared that the approval and the decision to kick start the estimated 100billion project will encourage the Federal Government and other oil multinationals, particularly the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to see the sincerity of purpose on the part of the Bayelsa State Government and support the luadable project to its logical conclusion.

According to the IYC, the Nembe-Brass road will be more beneficial to workers of oil multinationals and throw open the aquatic and oil related business hub hidden in the Bayelsa East Senatorial district open to the world and encourage a secured future for the riverine areas of the State.

The IYC in a statement issued by its national spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, also commended the leadership of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere for approving the loan proposal expeditiously.

According to Ekerefe, the Nembe-Brass road is very strategic to the economic transformation of the state because the Brass LNG project, the Brass fertilizer project are all situated in Brass Local Government Area.

He reiterated that only a passionate and a detribalized leader will seek a N30 Billion loan facility to embark on projects outside his local government area for the overall development of the state.

“While we call on stakeholders to be optimistic on Gov Diri’s quest for a prosperous Bayelsa, we urge the oil multinationals, particularly Nigerian Agip Oil Company(NAOC) and other political stakeholders in the area to support the quick completion of the project. It is for the benefit of all,” Ekerefe stated.

The IYC also congratulated Governor Douye Diri over his emergence as the Daily Independent Newspaper’s Governor of the Year, describing the award as well deserved.

They said the youths of the region were not surprised that the Governor General of the Ijaw Nation was singled out of his colleagues for this category.

The foremost Ijaw Youth body pointed out that the performance of Governor Diri in Bayelsa state, the Niger Delta region and the nation at large speaks volume of his capacity.