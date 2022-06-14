From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Following intelligence reports which uncovered a plot by some certain elements to disrupt the construction of the N54 billion Nembe/Brass road, Bayelsa elders from Nembe and Brass Local Governments Area have decided to set up a security committee to checkmate any threat to the project.

The security committee is expected to liaise with security agencies to gather intelligence toward the successful completion of the N54 Billion first phase of the Nembe/Brass road project.

The security committee which was set up by the Nembe Se Congress vowed to provide the needed atmosphere for the smooth completion of the road.

A statement signed by its President Prof. Monday Godwin-Egein, the Secretary, Mr Allen Hope Jonah and the Vice President, Chief Howells Waribugo Aburuku, announced the setting up of a Security and Community Relations Committee headed by Chief Howells Waribugo Aburuku.

The Nembe Se Congress stated that the setting up of the security committee was a response to the fear expressed by the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba that some unscrupulous elements within some communities along Nembe-Brass planned to disrupt construction activities on the N54b Nembe/Brass road project.

It noted that in a meeting held with the State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Moses Tebowei concerning the construction of the historic Nembe/Brass road, the commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to the project and brought to Congress’ attention certain security concerns raised by the s

Nembe Se disclosed that it convened an emergency meeting and resolved that a security and community relations Committee (SCRC) be inaugurated.

The members of the Nembe Se Congress’ SCRC are Chief Howells Waribugo Aburuku as Chairman, Barr. Allen Hope Jonah as Secretary, Prof. Kingsley Alagoa, Chief Bio Ibogomo Gbeyasa and Chief Nengi James Eriworio and Warrant Officer Ebitimi Renner (Rtd) are members.

The former deputy governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Nimi Barigha Amange and the Chairman of the Okpoama Kingdom Council of Chiefs, High Chief Inikio Sam Sele-Dede are nominated as advisers to the SCRC.

The terms of reference of the SCRC include “to collaborate with our traditional institutions and other key stakeholders to provide the needed intelligence to the Police, JTF and other relevant conventional security agencies to ensure the smooth construction of the road and liaise with the government of Bayelsa State to address the security concerns as they affect the smooth construction of the Nembe Brass road.”

The committee is expected to also “interface with the construction company better appreciate the specific areas of security concern from its end and advise accordingly and such other duties as congress may entrust to the committee.”

