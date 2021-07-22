From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Okpoama Kingdom Youth Movement (OKYM) has distanced the Okpoama Kingdom from the brewing crisis in Opu-Nembe (Nembe Bassambiri) over the leadership tussle of the youth group.

The crisis which started from an invasion of Opu-Nembe by some gunmen leading to the death of one Victor led to the alleged kidnap of two young men forcing the Bayelsa State Government to impose a curfew on the community.

Some Opu-Nembe youths had staged a protest alleging that Okpoama is being used as the armoury of the arms and ammunition stockpiled to attack the community.

The Youth leader of Opu-Nemne in a video that went viral on Facebook was seen accusing a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and pipeline surveillance contractor, Kojo Sam of being the owner of the arms.

But in a swift reaction to the video, OKYM in a statement signed by its President, Lanyo Attah challenged Ayerite to tell the security agencies if there are any arms and ammunition in Okpoama.

Attah who noted that Kojo business headquarters is at Okpoama and has no other activities warned Ayerite not to set the people of Opu- Nembe against Okpoama.

‘Mr Ayerite Moses’ statement is not just a demonstration of his stack ignorance of events around him but childish and preposterous.

‘It is not our style to overlook youth leader who makes such weighty utterances. Okpoama is not and cannot be an armoury to anybody more so for Kojo Sam who is wholly from the Opu-Nembe community. If Ayerite Moses knows who took arms to Okpoama and where such arms are kept he should inform the security agencies accordingly.

‘Okpoama is Kojo Sam’s business base for his pipeline surveillance contract and had remained so until recently when he had issues with some of our youths. He had since stayed away from the community to avoid any form of crisis.

‘We wish to advise Ayerite Moses and his gang of youths to emulate the Okpoama Kingdom and take practical steps to finding a lasting solution to the protracted crisis in Opu-Nembe to enable the peaceful men, women and children sleep with their two eyes closed and go about their normal businesses. And not engage in frivolities to truncate the long-existing cordial relationship between Opu-Nembe and Okpoama Kingdoms.

‘We hope that the leadership of the Opu-Nembe Kingdom will call the youth leader to order against making statements that would ridicule the Opu-Nembe Kingdom.’

