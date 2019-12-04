Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three indigenes of Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have dragged the government to court on its decision to set up a commission of inquiry into the violence and killings in Nembe on November 13 during a botched campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The plaintiffs, namely Christopher Erewari, Ebi Kpaya and Ebiriegbeghabo Kwomo in the suit, filed at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, listed as defendants the commission of inquiry, the chairman and members of the commission, Bayelsa governor, the attorney general, the attorney general of the Federation and the Nigeria Police Force.

The suit through an originating summons is seeking a declaration that Bayelsa State governor, listed as the seventh defendant, is not competent to constitute a commission of inquiry into any matter which falls outside the legislative competence of the House of Assembly.

It also prayed for a declaration that the setting up of the commission is ultra vires therefore illegal, null and void and of no effect.

N. S. Topba on behalf of the plaintiffs in a letter has forwarded advance copies of the court processes to the chairman of the commission to notify him of the suit pending in the Federal High Court.