Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced that it has set up a panel to collate the data of victims of the botched rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe Local Government Area of the state on November 13.

About 12 persons including a Police Inspector were confirmed dead from the attack launched by armed men suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, said the government had decided to set up an administrative panel to collate the names of missing persons, those who died from the botched rally as well as the injured for proper documentation and action.

Okara who spoke at the end of the 112 State Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa equally remarked that the Transition Committee recently set up by Governor Dickson would ensure that a proper work was done to enable the incoming administration to seamlessly take off.

Speaking on the Nembe incident, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Newton Igwele who disclosed that 93 persons were admitted in various health institutions in the state said out of the figure 30 of them are in critical condition, with some of them undergoing surgeries for bullet wounds, while 62 had been discharged but still under medical surveillance.

On progress made in the health sector, he hinted that 83 of its 105 Primary Health Centers had been completed and ready for commissioning while the remaining 22 were over 80 percent completed.

He also disclosed that Bayelsa had taken the lead as the most responsive state for infant and maternal mortality in the South- South and one of the best models in the entire country.

The feat he said came as a result of the commitment of the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson to ensure that pregnant women have the best of care and deliver safely.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson urged Bayelsans to continue to be good citizens of the state.

Iworiso-Markson said even with the unfortunate incident of the election and its outcome, the government will continue to serve the people and do its best for them till the terminal date of February 14, 2020.