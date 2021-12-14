From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Abureni Kingdom in Bayelsa and Rivers States are lamenting neglect by Aiteo E and P and the government in the wake of the Oil Mining Lease (29) Santa Barbara, South Field Well 01 blowout.

Abureni Kingdom is in Ogbia and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas of Bayelsa and Rivers States, respectively.

The communities in the Kingdom include Idema, Eboh, Obeduma, Iduma, Emago- Kugbo, Akani(Oghan). Amorokeni, Amuruto 1 and 11, Oruan (Atubo 1), Emalo, Abu, Oboghe, Adueni, Emata- Theophilus (Mokili), Omomema, Ebililagh, and Emata- Amoni.

Others are Emaekirika, Emataiwaribo, Obyyoghan, Emata-Abiosi, Idumanamugbo, Emata- Inemo, and Emata- Abosi.

The chiefs and people of the community led by HRM King Collins Daniel, Olila-Ebhugh Abureni Kingdom in a press conference addressed in Yenagoa drew the attention of Aiteo, the government of Bayelsa and Rivers states, the Federal Government and the International community to the OML 29 blowout which has done incalculable damage to fishing and farm settlement including fishing routes in the Kingdom.

Abureni people insisted that it was not only Nembe communities that were affected by the oil spillage but also the Abureni Kingdom which has suffered economic losses, environmental pollution and degradation, misery and diseases to the people.

While regretting that Aiteo has not visited the people of Abureni Kingdom, the people listed demands for the oil company to meet so as not to incur the wrath of the people.

The demands include the provision of relief materials, including medicals to communities and displaced people in Abureni Kingdom, proper clean-up of the entire Abureni communities and settlements in line with global best practices.

Other demands are remediation of polluted environment, proper assessment of all property impacted by the oil spillage and payment of adequate compensation without discrimination.

“We demand the involvement of the Abureni communities and their leaders in stakeholders meetings concerning the oil spill.

Construction of the 25 km Ogbia Town- Idema- Kugbo road being a legacy project earlier agreed to be done by SPDC. This will assuage the Abureni communities and improve their social relations with Aiteo,” the people added.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri has expressed dissatisfaction with the silence of the House of Representatives on the Nembe oil spill.

Diri speaking while receiving the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development Monitoring noted that there is nowhere an oil spill would last for over a month and the people’s representatives would be silent.

According to him the vibrancy that was in the House when he was there is gone and needs to be revived.

He stated that members do not need to be Bayelsan to raise a motion on the spill, noting that every member had raised motions to see an end to Boko Haram and banditry ravaging northern Nigeria.

