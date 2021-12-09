From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Limited owners of Oil Mining Lease (OML), 29, Santa Barbara South field well 01 which has been spewing crude oil for 38 until it was brought under control on December 8, has vowed to step up the clean-up measures.

The Group Managing Director, Mr Victor Okoronkwo who gave the assurance in a statement said the well being of the people of the community remains Aiteo’s top priority.

Okoronkwo who noted that the company achieved a remarkable feat by stopping the leakage with “zero incident and zero fatality” commended all those that participated in the operation.

“The clean-up efforts that were being concurrently executed throughout this period to limit the spread of hydrocarbon will now be comprehensively escalated. To this end, concerted efforts will further be channeled immediately into increasing remediation measures. In prosecuting these remediation activities and in aligning with Aiteo E&P’s strategic priorities to ensure uninterrupted continuation of the living conditions and wellbeing of the communities remains the paramount consideration. This successful milestone is a remarkable testament to the capabilities that exist within indigenous players when faced with incidents of such magnitude, even when unanticipated. Although indigenous participation in the Upstream space is nascent, the efforts evident in the management of this incident, especially the remarkable Aiteo E&P HSE Policy, foretells the progress that has been made in building, growing, and elevating both expertise and technical capabilities by indigenous oil companies such as ours. The professionalism with which the technical and support personnel execute this significant operation cannot be overemphasized, especially, considering the challenging operating terrain. The motivation and inspiration that enabled this accomplishment to happen must receive special and deserved mention,” he stated.

Okoronkwo who commended the host communities for their peaceful disposition solicited for cooperation of all stakeholders in the days ahead to sustain the successful operation.

“Above all, to our host communities, we thank you to no end for your understanding despite some provocative incitements that have occurred within this period. The road ahead in sustaining this successful operation will demand co-operation, unity of purpose, continuing understanding and patience of all stakeholders towards delivering a comprehensive, impactful and timeous closure of this incident. On our part, we are buoyed by the milestone achieved, and in so doing, re-affirm our undiminished commitment to the Nigerian Oil and Gas indigenous community.”

