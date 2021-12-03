From Fred Itua, Abuja

President, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Convener, Association of Northern Youth Groups, Kabiru Yusuf, has criticised the politicisation of the recent oil spill in Nembe, Bayelsa State.

He said the issue, though unfortunate, should not seen from the prism of politics, insisting that experts were already intervening to salvage the situation

He said those with poor understanding of the key issues should not create ill-informed distractions and divisions where none exists

The OML 29 Well 1 platform, which is operated by Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil firm, Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCO), a JV with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), experienced a wellhead gas/crude blowout recently.

Yusuf, while hailing the intervention of Aiteo, said the technical containment measures and quick intervention by highly competent foreign based technical experts with experience of managing emergencies of this nature, helped in arresting the situation.

“The firm has since mobilised to ground zero and has fully deployed measures to contain the leak including an effective fast-track spill recovery programme. In addition to this has been high level, community targeted community-targeted measures that has been providing provide relief and health related support to those immediately affected.

“But for some wholly incomprehensible reasons, several forces have equally deployed their armaments to smear and damage not only the image of Aiteo, but its quite considerable efforts. From peddling specious information that the spill has led to losses in excess off two million barrels, some have alleged that over 500,000 barrels were spilled, while some have suggested figure stupendous loss of some 200,000 daily.

“Despite efforts by Aiteo to professionally contain the spill in Nembe, some see this incident as an opportunity to attack the company. Some interests are even, curiously, putting out old spill videos to create a negative false impression of the extent incident.

“It certainly cannot be overstressed that what is playing out appears like well-choreographed intrigue at work to undermine Aiteo and besmirch ongoing efforts to contain the leak and mitigate the impact on communities around the location of the well.

“Even Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State who is not a petroleum engineer has demonstrated a disturbing disposition to his contributions to the public discussions by misguidedly alleging impossible scenarios.

“Douye Diri is a 1990 Bachelor of Education and Political Science graduate from the University of Port Harcourt with no previous knowledge, experience, or involvement in either oil production or the environment. Yet he has manfully opined that the Nembe spill is worse than the Gulf of Mexico spill. From a person in authority of such elevation, this is extreme misinformation stemming from willful ignorance or dark motive.”

