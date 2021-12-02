From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government might resort to legal action over the Oil Mining License (OML) 29 Oil well one, Santa Barbara oil field, Nembe which has been spewing oil into the environment for over a month.

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC /Aiteo Joint Venture had during the visit of the Minister of State, Petroluem Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on November 25 gave a commitment of two days to ‘kill’ the oil well and contain the spill.

The Chief Operating Officer of Aiteo, Mr Ewariezi Useh had disclosed that the company had secured the services of Boots and Coots to help it resolve the Nembe oil spill.

However days after the promise the well is still spewing crude oil and an estimate two million barrels have already been spilled.

The Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri during a town hall meeting with the people of Nembe had hinted that the state would use every constitutional means to seek redress.

“Your government would activate every constitutional means necessary to address and redress this magnitude of pollution that we have seen in our environment. I hereby call on the Federal Government of our country, the joint operators, NNPC and Aiteo to immediately look for a superior technical know-how to contain and stop the spillage of oil into our environment. The only thing we know how to do best is fishing.

Meanwhile artisanal fishermen in the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhamadu Buhari for his response and concern on the ongoing oil leak from an oil well at Nembe in Bayelsa.

The fishermen noted that Buhari’s concerns and prompt dispatch of Sylva to the spill site was laudable and a signal of hope to fishermen whose vocation was threatened by frequent spills.

Rev Samuel Ayadi, Niger Delta Coordinator, Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria Association of Nigeria (ARFAN) said while reacting to the development that the empathy shown by the visit speaks volumes.

Ayadi noted that the visit must have sent signals to the oil firm which operates the oil field that it cannot be business as usual and hence the renewed approach to response where the emphasis is on oil recovery and restraining crude from spreading.

“Hitherto what the oil firms do is to use chemical dispersants which in itself is toxic to marine life to mop up the oil and further degrade the environment, but the current approach of intensive recovery of spilled oil is very acceptable and better.

“From what we have seen by observing the response by Aiteo which we understand is a Nigerian company which acquired the asset following Shell’s divestment in 2015, it means that we have the capabilities to do things well.

