From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has criticised the Director General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa over his comments on the legality of the state’s technical committee on the recent oil spill in Nembe Local Government Area.

The technical committee set up by Diri to assess the level of the oil spill had ran into hitches when their membership of the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was questioned because of the involvement of the media.

Diri expressed his displeasure with Musa when the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor visited him at Government House, Yenagoa, describing the NOSDRA’s boss action as unacceptable.

The governor said his decision to set up the technical committee on the spill was influenced by the country’s constitution and the laws of Bayelsa State.

“Honourable Minister, I was not happy with the report I got from my team, particularly comments allegedly made by the DG of NOSDRA. I am an elected governor of Bayelsa State and the number one thing about me is the wellbeing of the people, the environment and property of my state. I was told that the DG allegedly made comments that the committee I set up and inaugurated was an illegal committee. Also, he reportedly said that the media cannot be part of the JIV. Those were the reports I received from my team. I am happy that you have cleared the issues about the media and they would be part of it.

“Like I said earlier, states and the Federal Government are supposed to work hand in gloves. I have the powers vested by the Nigerian Constitution and the laws of Bayelsa State to set up the committee within the confines of Bayelsa State and on anything that is injurious to the people of the state. With the way it is going, I am not happy with the report I am getting from my committee. Aiteo could not have been the one to provide the logistics for the JIV. ”

Ikeazor had during her comments overruled Musa by approving the media to be part of the JIV to ensure transparency.