From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A Bayelsa Monarch and the Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, has called on the federal government and the Bayela State Government to immediately donate relief materials to all communities currently battling the devastating effects oil spill in their domain.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a statement at the weekend, the mornach also commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for condemning the non-stoppage of the oil and gas spill and the continued destruction done to the environment and the loss of livelihood of the people of Opu-Nembe kingdom; as well as the setting up of a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

Ogbodo also thanked Diri for his visit to the affected area to make on the spot assessment of the ravaging oil and gas blow out which is yet to be contained for about a month.

“We put on record, the empathy shown by your excellency, in providing immediate cushioning financial support to all segments of the Kingdom during your visit.

“We further commend you for immediately directing your Deputy to set up an “Assessement Committee on Nembe Oil Spillage”. We commend you for urging AITEO whose oil well-head caused the spill, to provide adequate remediation/compensation for affected Communities, families, businesses, farmlands/fishing waterways/implements.

” On behalf of the good people of Opu- Nembe Kingdom, I passionately request that you use your honoured office to ask the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to swiftly distribute relief materials to communities affected by the persistently gushing oil and gas spill.

Also for the following federal government agencies; The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency(NOSDRA), Regulatory Commissions of the relevant Streams(up, mid and down) in the oil industry, The National Environmental Sanitation and Regulatory Agency (NESREA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited(NNPC), to show more concern for the well being of my people as well as reduce their sufferings”, he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .