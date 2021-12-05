From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State has commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the plight of the kingdom over the oil and gas spillage that has ravaged their communities.

The Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, in a statement he personally signed, thanked the governor for also setting up a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

The monarch stated that the kingdom greatly appreciated the visit of the governor to have an on-the-spot assessment of the oil and gas blowout, which is yet to be contained after a month.

He said: “We put on record the empathy shown by Your Excellency in providing immediate cushioning financial support to all segments of the Kingdom during your visit.

“We further commend you for immediately directing your Deputy to set up an “Assessment Committee on Nembe Oil Spillage.

”Your Excellency, my people and I also want to commend you for urging AITEO, whose oil well-head caused the spill, to provide adequate remediation/compensation for affected communities, families, businesses, farmlands/fishing implements.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the good people of Opu- Nembe Kingdom, I passionately request that you use your honoured office to ask the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to swiftly distribute relief materials to communities affected by the persistently gushing oil and gas spill.

“Also for the following federal government agencies; The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Regulatory Commissions of the relevant Streams (up, mid and down) in the oil industry, the National Environmental Sanitation and Regulatory Agency (NESREA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) to show more concern for the well being of my people as well as reduce their sufferings.”

