100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Yoruba youths, under the umbrella of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM), have said that the oil spill recorded in Nembe, Bayelsa State, has been turned into a political tool by the State Government.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Ade Balogun, OYM leader, he said they were surprised that reckless and unfounded statements on the spill could be coming from leaders such as Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The statement read: “We, members of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM), have been closely observing events as they unfold since the Nembe oil spill episode started.

“We have been monitoring developments in the affected community independently and we make bold to say that we are impressed by the remedial efforts put in place by the relevant Federal Government agencies and Aiteo.

“We are therefore not only shocked but also embarrassed that leaders of Governor Diri’s status can jump into the fray in an uncharitable manner and turn the development into a political tool.

“The governor’s comment is, to say the least, wild and suspicious. Leaders, including Governor Diri, should always resist the temptation of dancing naked in the market place just for political gains.”

From Fred Itua, Abuja