Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nembe People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chiefs’ Forum has described the review of Bayelsa COVID-19 lockdown policy as it relates to worship centres across the state and the distribution of food items to households as a welcome development.

The government had, in a statement, permitted the fellowship of not more than 50 congregants in bigger churches and 20 congregants in smaller churches during the Easter period

Also, the government had distributed food items to Bayelsans as a way of alleviating the pains and sufferings of the people as a result of the lockdown.

Chairman of the forum, Erewari-Oruwari, said the review and distribution of food items were further confirmation of the leadership quality of Governor Douye Diri as a responsible and responsive leader.

Erewari-Oruwari said the development would allow Christian faithful across the state to worship God and pray to God to heal the nation of the coronavirus virus.

He, however, appealed to Bayelsans not to abuse the privilege by increasing government’s approved figures in their various worship centres.

Erewari-Oruwari said the lockdown policy is for the good of the people and stressed the need for the people to adhere strictly to Covid-19 lockdown policy, especially social distancing and others, as advised by the World Health Organisation.