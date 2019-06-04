Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, has raised concern over the high number of substandard transformers that were installed across the country by electricity distribution companies.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NEMSA, Peter Ewesor, raised the alarm while interacting with journalists shortly after inspection of the National Meter Testing Station the agency undertaken in Enugu State. Ewesor said such transformers cause electrical appliances to generate heat radiation in homes. He said “there are so many transformers that are not fit to be used in Nigeria. For power transformers, it must be DYI, but we have discovered different kinds of transformers such as YYN0. This YYN0 makes equipment in the home generate heat.”

To have a quality and reliable power supply, NEMSA MD who spoke weekend, said the agency has embarked on search and removal of such transformers across the country. “We have instructed our men to destroy any infrastructure, building or premises built under power lines. These are part of our contributions towards ensuring safety of Nigerians. You are exposed to permanent radiation which affects the physiology of the body.

“If you are given a meter which has not been crested, it might be a wrong one which means you will be paying for what you did not consume. To know that a particular meter has been tested, there is what we call NEMSA’s seal. It must be attached to the meter and the label too,” he explained.

Ewesor however, noted that when the National Meter Testing Station under construction in Enugu becomes operational by the first quarter of 2020, it would cater for all metering services, testing and certification of energy meters in the South East region to ensure that technical standards are maintained.

“We have come here to follow up and see the quality of the job. We have already established that the quality was in line with what was designed and the purpose for which the project was begun in the first place”.