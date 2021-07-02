From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja
The Neo Black Movement of Africa (N.B.M) has hailed the decision of the United Nation granting reparation to Africa for the various crimes committed against the continent.
The group in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon on Tuesday made available to newsmen also declared racism as a crime to humanity.
According to the statement, “The NBM of Africa wholeheartedly welcome Monday’s report by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on reparation to Africa, for various crimes, including slavery and the systemic racism committed against the continent. It is long overdue.
“The report having probed at the roots of centuries of mistreatment faced by Africans and people of African descent from the transatlantic slave trade, has rightly sought a “transformative” approach to address the continued impact in the form of reparation.
“We demand further that slavery and its other upshoots, including racism be declared crimes against humanity.
“We commend the example set by the United States of America (US), following the cowardly murder of George Floyd, and join in urging other countries to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent.
“We endorse the UN chief’s recommendation that monetary compensation alone is not enough and would be part of an array of measures to help rectify or make up for the injustices.
“It is also gladdening to note that a little over two decades after the death of Nigeria’s Chief Moshood Abiola, who not unlike others before him pressured the West on the grave issue, the fight against this massive injustice is to be addressed.
“They vigorously championed the cause of Reparation for Africans, the imperative of which is coming to fruition.”
The group urged the UN to make the reparations paid to Israel by West Germany for Nazi atrocities and the United Nations resolution on reparations payments by Iraq to Kuwait for damage by its forces as a precedent to follows.
“We therefore call on the African Union (AU) to seize the momentum and redouble its effort to ensure that the window so opened for reparation to the continent is quickly actualized.”
The era people or countries which nickname themselves West insulted intelligence of Africans is over and gone forever. What do the criminals who nickname themselves west have to pay for all they stole from Africa? All atrocities they committed against Africa?
21st century Africa existence under Southern Countries Union, within Southern Defence Force, Southern Countries Union international market, will fix all the things the criminals nickname West destroyed on African Soil.
Anglo-America UN is dead. Military of America, Britain, France, Anglo-America UN, EU must vacate African Soil- dead or alive. All governments on African Soil which are puppets of Anglo-America with their slaves must go down- either way. It is Southern Defence Force job to finish.
This is 21st century world of Multipolar international order with Multipolar international market in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union, within Southern Defence Force, Southern Countries Union international market.
20th century world unilateral unilateral international order with unilateral international market of Anglo-America is dead. Anglo-America UN, Breton Woods financial system, WTO, IMF, World bank etc. are dead. Anglo-America world power has fallen and gone forever. The era Anglo-America with their slaves bullied countries of the world and stole wealth of many countries is over and gone forever.
This is 21st century world of relations based on Mutual Principles.