Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) has launched the guide for a successful second peer review process of Nigeria’s governance and socioeconomic systems in line with the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

NEPAD explained that APRM seeks to promote good governance as endorsed by its declaration of democracy, political, economic and corporate governance as adopted by the African Union (AU) member states in July, 2002, as well as the APRM memorandum of understanding adopted in March 2003.

NEPAD National Coordinator, Princess Gloria Akobundu, who announced the launch in Abuja, expressed the optimistic that the process would be successful despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic which affected socioeconomic activities globally.

She explained that the core principles that fortify APRM review process, include the demonstrable commitment of the political leadership at the highest level to good governance and general well-being of the people.

She said that APRM has been one of the NEPAD’s most successful programmes in encouraging good governance and democracy in Africa.

“Additionally, It’s an accountability method peculiar to African countries in reviewing each other’s governance and holding them to account. The second review will include that of Nigeria’s policies and practices on the four thematic areas of democracy and political governance, economic management and governance, corporate governance and socio-economic development. The objective is to assess the progress made thus far, in governance and socioeconomic development in member states in the period since the first review in 2008.”

Chairman, Governing Council of APRM for Nigeria, Senator Abba Ali said APRM had the mandate of AU to encourage the participating states to ensure that their policies and practices conform to the agreed political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards.

He further explained that Nigeria was one of the founding members of APRM acceded to Mechanism in 2003, and had its first peer review in 2008 and currently undergoing the second peer review process.

“As we embark on the journey for second peer review, we have secured the backing of the National Governing Council (NGC), Technical Research Institute (TRIs), Technical Team, alongside the APRM National Secretariat and the Review Team, and they have promised to work tirelessly to ensure the success of the review despite the COVID-19 challenges.”