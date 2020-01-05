Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chief Executive of New Partnership for African’s Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, on Sunday convened a crucial All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholder’s meeting in her private residence in Owerri, aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

She said that the meeting will help to consolidate the party from the grassroots.

Akobundu, who said the move was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for all APC leaders to begin the process of rebuilding the party from the grassroots in their various localities, urged Imo APC leaders to shun rancor and join in rebuilding the party.

She said the party’s future rests on the ability of leaders to brace up to challenges and to fight for a common goal without witch-hunting each other.

Akobundu, who also related President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to APC loyalists in the state, urged members to remain committed to the party and always support its programmes.

The NEPAD DG explained that Buhari has shown love to people of the state by appointing some of them into key positions, adding that the only way to reciprocate is by supporting his administration.

Akobundu pointed out that there is no factional APC in the state, just as she noted that the time had come for all party leaders to unite to proffer solutions that will move the party forward.

“Mr President has directed the APC leaders to galvanize support for the party from the grassroots and this meeting today is one of such meeting aimed at uniting the party and repositioning it to a greater height,” Akobundu said.

She continued: “This meeting is also to act in accordance with the president’s directive and I am happy that we will come out to be more united and strengthen.

“President Buhari has done a lot to put the APC on track, he has warned that those who criticize the party just to discredit his efforts must desist from it,” Akobundu said.

In his speech, State APC Chairman Mr Malcon Nlemigbo said the meeting will help to galvanize more support and commitment from the grassroots.

He also expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will give the party favourable judgment, maintaining that senator Hope Uzodinma’s votes must be reclaimed.

He affirmed that there was no division in the party, but acknowledged that there were minor misunderstandings among members.

“Humans existence is not devoid of misunderstanding, but the most important thing is how it was handled.

“We are handling whatever differences we had in the past and we must come out very strong to compete with other major political parties,” Nlemigbo said.

Former Deputy Governor of the state Eze Madumere commended Akobundu for convening the meeting; he described it as very crucial for the survival of the party in the sate.

He, however, debunked the claim that he has dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and urged party leaders to discountenance the rumour.

“I have heard the rumour that I have left APC, but I want to confirm to all of you here that I am still a committed member of the party.

“I will soon convene another mega meeting to galvanize support for our candidates who are involved in the forthcomming re-run election in Okigwe and Orlu Zone,” Madumere assured.