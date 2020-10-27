Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has raised concerns over poor funding for the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

The chairman, House Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Umar Bago, said there must be a deliberate action to fund NEPAD, to enable it fulfil its mandate.

Bago, who stated this during an oversight visit to NEPAD, in Abuja, on Monday, stated that the parliament will engage the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) over the issue.

According to him, the 2021 budget estimates for NEPAD was too lean to enable the agency effectively discharge its mandate.

“I do know how you want to eradicate poverty when you are poor, you are very poor, your budget is so lean and I am surprised that you are using air conditioners in your office

“Honestly speaking, something must be done if NEPAD must work; as a committee, we need to send a communiqué to the Appropriation Committee to justify more funding for you.

“We e need to write the Minister of Finance; unless we are saying NEPAD is not necessary, this funding is not acceptable.

“So much funding goes to the SGF through Serivcewide Vote; we also need to write the SGF, the office needs to understand the essence of NEPAD,” Bago stated.

The lawmaker added that “If there are other ways for the SGF to assist, he should; but there must be a deliberate attempt by the SGF to fund NEPAD.

“I have seen that you have programmes across the continent, is it with N20 million you will go overseas to attend meetings?

“NEPAD needs to be strengthened, there is need for us to engage the SGF, we will write the SGF and take up this issue with the SGF during oversight to say the envelope system for NEPAD is too lean.”