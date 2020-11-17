Benjamin Babine, Abuja

New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in conjunction with the Deputy Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason, have on Monday, November 16, commenced the training and empowerment of over 200 women and youth on agriculture, in Edo state.

The training saw 200 selected women and youths from across the 10 wards of the Akoko Edo Local Government gather to attend the program which sought empower women and youth. The training is the second phase in a series of empowerment trainings, in the space of less than three months.

Around N200,000 is expected to be released to these beneficiaries, to venture into the business of Agro produce export, after the training which will last for a week. The training is holding in three different centres at Igarra and all Akoko-Edo people were considered, irrespective of party affiliation and inclination.

This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s principle of accommodating all Nigerians in his empowerment programmes and policies, regardless of political affiliations. Hon Akpatason has promised never to abandoned his people, and that he is fully committed to, for as long as he is given the opportunity by the people to serve them.

Hon Akpatason who was represented by his Campaign Director General, Barr Ssmuel Mayaki in his opening remark promised never to abandon his people, and that he is fully committed to, for as long as he is given, the opportunity by the people to serve them.

He said: “This training is a program that has benefited many and by the Grace of God it will also benefit you all. We enjoin all to attend training without default as defaulters will not get certificates and other paraphernalias attached to the training. May God bless you all.”

While addressing the trainees, one of the resource lecturers, Mr. Godfrey Akalomi, said the event was to identify, train and empower starting businesses and venture to know how to source and organize the required resources.

Beneficiaries, one Mrs Judith Efe, Mrs Onize Sule, Mrs Awe Merry amongst others

expressed their joy and delight satisfaction saying the enterpreneurship program is a welcome development and expressed gratitude for the various skills they had learned.

You will recall, that the lawmaker had earlier empowered over 100 participants in the first phase of this training which was held in the in October, 2020. Over fourty women and youth were immediately given a start up cash of three hundred thousand naira each, to go and start the business.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of (NEPAD), Dr Ibrahim Mayaki along , House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason who represents Akoko Edo Federal constituency carried out this initiative in Edo State.