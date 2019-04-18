Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday confirmed Nepal’s first ever satellite was launched into space, authorities at the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) reported.

Nepali Prime Minister Oli expressed happiness over Nepal’s entry into the global space age while thanking all those involved in developing the first ever Nepali satellite.

According to authorities at the NAST, the research satellite, which has been named NepaliSat-1, was launched at 2:31 am from the Virginia-based station of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the U.S.

“Although a humble beginning, with the launching of NepaliSat-1 Nepal has entered the Space-Era.

“I wish to congratulate all those scientists and institutions that were involved right from the development to its launching thereby enhancing the prestige of our country.

“The satellite was designed and built at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan by two Nepali students,’’ Oli said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, NAST Spokesperson Suresh Dhungel said that the NAST is setting up the ground station in Nepal for receiving data sent by the satellite soon.

(Xinhua/NAN)