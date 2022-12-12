Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, a leading fully indigenous downstream, midstream, and upstream player in the Nigerian oil & gas sector, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding process to become Nepal Energies.

This rebranding reflects the new frontier of the organisation in its quest to drive economic growth in Africa through the supply of clean energy.

The organisation was originally founded as a downstream and midstream player in the energy space in 2004 but expanded into the upstream business to cover the entire value chain of the energy sector a few years later. The movement was inspired by the success the organisation recorded within the downstream and midstream arms, respectively.

Nepal Energies is transitioning to a clean energy major to reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuels and create a low-carbon world for all.

Its Group Managing Director, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, sauid there abound opportunities in the energy sector, especially as people seek more sustainable ways to produce energy, and it was inevitable for Nepal Energies to be birthed at a time such as this, providing easy access to clean, affordable and reliable energy, maximising her experience and capability as an indigenous energy provider in Africa.

Following the brand unveiling ceremony that is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, the organisation will henceforth be referred to as Nepal Energies, with a new logo and brand guide that are in alignment with its commitment to clean energy and sustainable cities and communities in adherence to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 11. The new logo conveys the brand’s promise of reliability and commitment to driving economic growth through clean energy.

“We believe the new name represents where we are going, and where we have been. Specifically, Nepal is already a household name and it represents where we’ve been, and the ‘Energies’ represent where we’re headed- wind energy, solar energy, and hydroelectric energy products. Nepal Energies is all-encompassing as it touches on the major aspects of energy,” said Ekeoma. Our focus at Nepal Energies will be on developing, delivering and maintaining renewable energy sources for our customers with efficiency, effectiveness, and in the most cost-effective way possible.”

She noted that the mission of Nepal Energies is to increase Africa’s access to cleaner, affordable and reliable energy that drives economic growth. Despite the name change, Nepal Energies’ core principles, which are hinged on STARR (Services, Transparency, Accountability, Responsiveness and Responsibility), would remain unchanged.

In recognition of their unique contributions to the oil and gas sector and the assemblage of a thorough-bred workforce, Nepal Energies has been hailed by experts to be the face of a modernised and revolutionalised industry.