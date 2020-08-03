Henry Uche

Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, a downstream energy company has launched its flagship retail petrol station in Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos, over the weekend.

Addressing newsmen at the launch, Retail Business Manager, Ezinne Nwazulu, said Nepal would give out discounts on the pump price of products and branded souvenirs to first 20 customers every day for the next 30 days to commemorate the launch.

Nwazulu said integrity remains Nepal’s watchword and would never be involved in any sharp practises exhibited by some oil firms as its operations are fully computerized to check errors or omission from its staff.

She maintained that Nepal has put in place all safety measures in line with Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) provisions to protect Life and properties in and outside Nepal premesis.

“We are offering ‘second to none’ customers services as we have always done over the years, because our culture is honest, besides; customers have numbers to call in case of poor services, it is our ultimate goal to expand to all geo-political zones in Nigeria.”

Also, Group Managing Director of the Oil Firm, Ngozi Ekeoma, added that staying true to its core values is responsible for the company’s growth and success since inception and Nepal is willing to replicate such values in Egbeda retail station and in future retail outlets across the country.

She opined that government should hands-off from oil and gas business and allow the forces of demand and supply to take its full course, noting that it’s wrong for the government to even subsidize petrol, but should only regulate the sector so that business people do not exploit citizens unduly.

“The government do not subsidise our foodstuffs yet people buy at different prices depending on the total cost of the businessman/woman and location, even the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) is not working, so the monies government use for fuel subsidy is a waste, such monies should have been used for infrastructure development in the country” she asserted.

According to the GMD, the Company’s mission is to explore opportunities in the energy industry using result-oriented strategies while employing the best practices and providing excellent customer services.