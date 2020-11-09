Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Owerri zonal office has discovered over 500 products manufactured locally in Imo State.

The State Trade Promotion Advisor, Mrs Felicia Agbahia who disclosed this to newsmen during a mini exhibition and training of manufacturers in Owerri at the weekend explained that the zonal office went into grassroots in the 27 council areas of the state to discover the products.

Agbahia said the essence was to harness the potential of manufacturers in the state and encourage them through training.

“We go to the nooks and crannies of the state to discover these people and their products. Now we are training them on how to make their products to be of standard and how to register them at places like NAFDAC, SON and finally helping them to know how to export these products which will in turn increase the revenue base in the country.”

Most of the products displayed were cassava flour, disinfectants, solar power booster, hair creams, soaps, locally fabricated clothes, shoes honey, cassava bread, chips, among others.

One of the participant, Mr Francis Okorie who deals in cassava products explained that his objective of venturing into the business was to ensure people eat healthy as could be seen in the content of his cassava nutrient meal.