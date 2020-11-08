Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Owerri zonal office has discovered over 500 products manufactured locally in Imo State.

The State Trade Promotion Advisor, Mrs Felicia Agbahia who disclosed this to newsmen during a two days mini exhibition and training of the manufacturers in Owerri at the weekend explained that the zonal office had to go as far as the grassroots in the 27 council areas of the State to discover the products.

Agbahia pointed out this was part of the initiatives of NEPC to harness the potentials of the manufacturers and encourage them by training exposing them to the international communities.

According to her “We are glad to go to nook and crannies of the State to discover these people and their product, now we are training them to know how to make their products standard, registering them at the appropriate places like NAFDAC, SON and finally helping them to know how to export these products which will in turn increase our revenue base in the country.”

Most of the products displayed were cassava flour, disinfectants, solar power booster, hair cream, soap, locally fabricated clothes, shoes honey, cassava bread, chips among others.

One of the participant, Mr Francis Okorie who deals in cassava products explained that his objective of venturing into such area is to allow people eat nutrients contained in one food as seen in his manufactured Cassava nutrient meal.