Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has called on Anambra manufacturers to key into the Nexportrade Houses limited exportation services of Made-in-Nigeria products at an affordable rate across Africa.

The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer NEPC Mr. Olusegun Awolowo who gave the advise in a stakeholder workshop in Onitsha, Anambra State, said that the programme was aimed repositioning of Nexportrade houses initiative.

Awolowo who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director of NEPC in charge International Export Office said that Nexportarde was established in 2006 as part of strategies for increasing Nigerians international market share and growth.

He said that one of the major challenges faced by exporters was the cost of logistics especially exporting to West African countries where Made-in-Nigeria products have comparative advantage.

“You will all agree with me that we need aggressive marketing to increase productivity, enhance expansion and facilitate growth. The core objective of Nexportrade houses limited is therefore to drastically reduce this cost of logistics for Nigerian exporters especially Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises ( MSMEs). The programme has been held in Lagos, Sokoto, Aba, Uyo and now Onitsha and to be held at Benin, Akure and Ilorin.

“Unfortunately, Nexportrade is yet to commence full operation more than a decade after its establishment due to some operational challenges. NEPC believes that Nexportrade van indeed provide/support Nigerian exporters in dominating the west Africa and African market at large if given the necessary assistance.

“The council is collaborating with Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export-Group to reactive and reposition the Nexportrade houses Lld project with view to achieving its set objectives and to up-grade the Nexportrade website with the aim of making it more interactive to attract potential customers for its members and promote patronage for export quality Made-in-Nigeria products/services” he said.

The State Head, Awka office of NEPC Mrs. Jane Ohiri presented welcome address where she commended the council for hosting the programme for the second time in Southeast after Aba while Mr. Kali Awe a lawyer presented paper on the role of regulatory agencies in the operation framework of Nexportrade and Benedict Obizue spoke on Nexportrade the journey so far.